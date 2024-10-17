GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.31 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $131.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.