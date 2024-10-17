SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 925.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $72.58 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

