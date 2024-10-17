Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $76,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after buying an additional 3,662,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $49,007,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 261.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 413,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 299,148 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,584,000 after purchasing an additional 265,313 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Albemarle Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of ALB opened at $98.25 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $172.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
