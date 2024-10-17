Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,995,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,280,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 892,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,867,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

