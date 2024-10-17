GAMMA Investing LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.92.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

