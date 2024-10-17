Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 81.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.