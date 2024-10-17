Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 772,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 172,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

