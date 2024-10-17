GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 190,584 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,249,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.39. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

