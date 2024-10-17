Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $36,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.