Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 3,700 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $123,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after buying an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $30,746,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in AES by 482.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

