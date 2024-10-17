Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $61,000 Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 320.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 73.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CRBG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.