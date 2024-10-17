Cwm LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.6 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

