Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

