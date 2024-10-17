Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $107.05.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.