Cwm LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $605,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,548,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.