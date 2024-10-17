Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 12,824 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 70.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.