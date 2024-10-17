Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.