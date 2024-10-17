Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2,432.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,421,000 after buying an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

