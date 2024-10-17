Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Samsara were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 135.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $19,477,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,515. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,394 shares in the company, valued at $34,291,433.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,515. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,957,397 shares of company stock worth $83,669,804. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Down 1.5 %

IOT stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

