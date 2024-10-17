Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 9,552.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 215,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,800.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,556 shares of company stock worth $2,519,367. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

