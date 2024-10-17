SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,943 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BORR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $801.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 2.99.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.