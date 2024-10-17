Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3,062.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 307.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.