Cwm LLC Sells 23 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,472 shares of company stock valued at $23,941,840. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,448.41.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,384.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,350.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,301.19. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $811.42 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

