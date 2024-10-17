Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 131.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TFX opened at $235.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

