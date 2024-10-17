Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after acquiring an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,640,000 after buying an additional 142,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,666,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,323,000 after buying an additional 123,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.