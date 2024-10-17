GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $62.73 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

