Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 600 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $364,990,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after acquiring an additional 523,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $48,207,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

