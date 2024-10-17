Cwm LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total transaction of $25,354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,841,018.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $433.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.85, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $440.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

