Cwm LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.84 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

