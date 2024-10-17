Cwm LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $149.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

