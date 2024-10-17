Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

