Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

