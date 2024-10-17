Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BURL opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.43.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.