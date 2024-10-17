Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 67.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 866.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

