Cwm LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $139.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

