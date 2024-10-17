Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 373.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 295,996 shares during the period.

Shares of EJUL stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

