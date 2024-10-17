Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $18,588,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

