Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

