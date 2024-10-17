iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $227.36 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.90.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

