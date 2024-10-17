Cwm LLC Acquires 16,695 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 503.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

BATS FLQL opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

