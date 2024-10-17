Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

