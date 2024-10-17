Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in DTE Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $128.47 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Bank of America lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.42.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

