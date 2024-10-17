Cwm LLC Sells 743 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $1,965,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 69.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corteva by 295.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 70,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.