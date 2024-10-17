VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 157,446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS ITM opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
