VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 157,446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.