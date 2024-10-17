Cwm LLC Sells 5,847 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cwm LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.92 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.