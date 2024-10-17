First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 99,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $29.87 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.