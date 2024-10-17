Cwm LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Brady by 36.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $751,374. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brady news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,374. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,590,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,895. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Brady Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Brady Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

