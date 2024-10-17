Cwm LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cwm LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

