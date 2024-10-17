Cwm LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National HealthCare worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in National HealthCare by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $124.88 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.40.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

