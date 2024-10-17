J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

